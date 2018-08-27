Ross Stores (ROST) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $86.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $95.09 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $15,216,322.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,566.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,701.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 91,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 57,713 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 229,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,824,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

