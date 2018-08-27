Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rowan Companies were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 2,671.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 52,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rowan Companies by 323.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 328,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 250,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

In other Rowan Companies news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Rowan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDC opened at $14.09 on Monday. Rowan Companies PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.33. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Rowan Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rowan Companies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rowan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.