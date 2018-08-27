Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $8.44 Per Share (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Cormark issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.44 for the year.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of C$10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.06 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, June 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$111.80.

RY opened at C$103.64 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.13 and a 12-month high of C$108.52.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.69, for a total value of C$1,035,294.58. Also, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.27, for a total value of C$1,002,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,060 shares of company stock worth $84,425 and have sold 59,085 shares worth $5,966,257.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

