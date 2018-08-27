Royal Bank of Canada Increases OneSavings Bank (OSB) Price Target to GBX 500

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 470 ($6.01) to GBX 500 ($6.39) in a report published on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of OneSavings Bank from GBX 445 ($5.69) to GBX 470 ($6.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.39) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 398 ($5.09) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 489.10 ($6.25).

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

Shares of OneSavings Bank stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.43) on Friday. OneSavings Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.70 ($4.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 477.97 ($6.11).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported GBX 27.30 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.60 ($0.35) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). OneSavings Bank had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th.

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.