Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 18.11%. analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.753 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,842,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,676,000 after buying an additional 229,990 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $232,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,329,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.7% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

