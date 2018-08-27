Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.20.

RCL stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $101.20 and a fifty-two week high of $135.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,997,450.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

