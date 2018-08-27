Royce & Associates LP Acquires 11,100 Shares of Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.49% of Matador Resources worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 41.2% during the second quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.8% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. KLR Group upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $43.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

MTDR stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.07 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

