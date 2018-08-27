Royce & Associates LP Has $18.44 Million Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NLS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.88% of Nautilus worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,863,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,062,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 417,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $156,006.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,261.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Carl Johnson III sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $50,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $536,106. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Nautilus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Nautilus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Nautilus from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NLS opened at $15.35 on Monday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Nautilus had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

