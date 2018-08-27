Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0165 on Top Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Rupee has a total market cap of $401,137.00 and $173.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017000 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 111.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001815 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000450 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 31,300,300 coins and its circulating supply is 24,343,647 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

