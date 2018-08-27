Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of IBERIABANK worth $22,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IBERIABANK in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in IBERIABANK in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IBERIABANK in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IBERIABANK in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IBERIABANK news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBKC shares. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $86.00 on Monday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

