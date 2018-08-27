Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 48,000 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of HollyFrontier worth $22,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 2,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $566,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,102.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George John Damiris sold 51,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $4,176,366.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,668.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $73.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

Several research firms have commented on HFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.