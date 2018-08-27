Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,333,895 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,420,765 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Oracle worth $366,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.5% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $179,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,079.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,719,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

