salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Sells $47,555.29 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $47,555.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,035.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 29th, Joe Allanson sold 272 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.76, for a total transaction of $34,478.72.

CRM opened at $152.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $152.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.44, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

