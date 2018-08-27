Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1,016.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $15,521,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $9,643,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,135,000 after buying an additional 95,615 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.33 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.36 and a 12 month high of $203.82.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

