Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in VF Corp (VFC)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 668.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in VF by 5,303.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VF by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in VF by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VF stock opened at $91.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of VF from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of VF to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VF from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

In related news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,690,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan H. Mcneill sold 25,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $2,332,698.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,528.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,217 shares of company stock valued at $18,750,627. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

