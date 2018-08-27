Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 29.3% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 164.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $3,163,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 359.7% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 89,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 69,740 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

NYSE:WM opened at $90.70 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

