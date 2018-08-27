Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Oberbeck sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $1,531,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 684,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,467,191.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 728,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 88,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 21.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAR opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.10. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 10.52%. research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

