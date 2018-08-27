Saratoga Investment (SAR) Given “Neutral” Rating at National Securities

National Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a report published on Thursday morning. National Securities currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

“ Saratoga issued $35.0 million of seven-year notes with a 6.25% coupon. The overallotment option for the underwriters is 15% of the base deal, which we expect to be taken down in full given the continued demand for yield by market participants combined with the general safety of RIC debt.



 The offering wasn’t a total surprise as on the fiscal 1Q19 earnings call management noted that they were in a good position to issue another baby bond. However, with an unused credit facility, we were surprised the offering came when it did.



 We would have expected the offering to come with a higher revolver balance where the proceeds from the notes could simply be used to pay-down the revolver, thus ensuring there would be less of a temporary drag on earnings.



 Reading between the lines, we think management likely believes spreads will widen from here (a sentiment we certainly agree with) and that it would benefit them to lock in unsecured notes for seven years at an attractive coupon.



 We expect that prepayment activity during fiscal 2Q19 will be muted and thus lead to lower fee income and acceleration of unamortized OID. Additionally, we think the company will not be able to deploy all of the capital prior to the close of the quarter (recall there was an equity offering as well) and there is not a revolver balance to pay-down. We think that these factors mean earnings will be a bit lighter in fiscal 2Q19.



 We are revising our fiscal 2019 adjusted NII/share estimate to $2.27 from $2.29 and our fiscal 2020 adjusted NII/share estimate to $2.24 from $2.20 and maintaining our NEUTRAL rating and $24 price target.,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point raised Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.13.

SAR opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.10. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 50.76%. research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Oberbeck sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $1,531,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 684,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,467,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 88,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

