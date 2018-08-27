savedroid Price Down 7.9% This Week (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, savedroid has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. savedroid has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $12,596.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One savedroid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00291206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00158051 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037944 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bancor Network, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

