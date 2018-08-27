Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 302,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $86.14.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

