Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 898 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 82,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 50,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.99.

NYSE:UPS opened at $122.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $304,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,932. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

