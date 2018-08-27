Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,472 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Everest Re Group worth $54,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 583.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $193,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RE. ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $220.85 on Monday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $208.81 and a 52 week high of $264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

