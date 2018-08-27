Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $56.16 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,871 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $56,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,169.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of DVMT stock opened at $95.34 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $96.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

