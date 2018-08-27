Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Sells 85,761 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,146 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 85,761 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Expedia Group worth $55,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock opened at $130.22 on Monday. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.83. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $451,350.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $986,234.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total transaction of $467,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,813 in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.