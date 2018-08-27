Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Shares Bought by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 290,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98.

