SeaSpine (SPNE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SeaSpine earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.9485439635578 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. 1,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,170. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $219.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.20.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $36.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 43,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $608,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

