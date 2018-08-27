Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 14,305 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 61.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 491,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 267,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $117.28 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $117.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.91.

In related news, CAO Mandy Berman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $50,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger H. Brown sold 16,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $1,944,404.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,319.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,154 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

