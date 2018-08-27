Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $181,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

