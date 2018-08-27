Sei Investments Co. Has $5.53 Million Position in Monro Inc (MNRO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monro were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,687,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,210,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Monro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

In other Monro news, Director Donald Glickman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,041,217.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,600. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $70.50 on Monday. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

