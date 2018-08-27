Sei Investments Co. Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 820,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 570,977 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 556,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 108,009 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 221,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 215,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,726,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 387.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In related news, CAO Wayne Yu acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $56,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

