Sei Investments Co. Purchases 93,137 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,137 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLSN opened at $26.47 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.39). Nielsen had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

