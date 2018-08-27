SEI Investments (SEIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $69.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SEI Investments have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2018 results benefited from higher revenues and growth in assets under management (AUM), partly offset by rise in expenses. The company is well positioned for organic growth, given its innovative and diverse global investment products and services as well as steady asset inflows. While mounting expenses and increased exposure toward fee-based revenues make us apprehensive, the company's a solid capital position indicate efficient capital deployment activities.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.60.

SEIC stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. SEI Investments has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.58 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $1,330,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $88,144.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,973 shares of company stock worth $2,986,744. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,562.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 135.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,524.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $177,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

