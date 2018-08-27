Selfkey (KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.93 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, Kucoin and Binance. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and $4.30 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00272586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00161816 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037556 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,430,991,491 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, RightBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex, OKEx, ABCC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.