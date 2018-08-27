SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 56,533 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 137.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,533 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 40.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth $200,000.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE VST opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of -0.22. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.