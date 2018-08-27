SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 515.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 2,509.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $66.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $66.87.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zendesk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Zendesk from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $112,463.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,580.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John T. Keiser sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $92,466.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,770 shares of company stock worth $6,311,418 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

