ShadowCash Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SDC)

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, ShadowCash has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. ShadowCash has a market cap of $443,159.00 and $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShadowCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005000 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000360 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004796 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ShadowCash Coin Profile

ShadowCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ShadowCash’s official message board is talk.shadowproject.io. The official website for ShadowCash is shadowproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

Buying and Selling ShadowCash

ShadowCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShadowCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShadowCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShadowCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

