Shaftesbury plc (SHB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 962.29 ($12.41).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shaftesbury to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 860 ($11.09) to GBX 1,015 ($13.09) in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Shaftesbury to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,019 ($13.14) to GBX 1,028 ($13.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Richard Akers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 923 ($11.91) per share, with a total value of £18,460 ($23,813.21). Also, insider Brian Bickell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 930 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £139,500 ($179,953.56).

Shares of Shaftesbury stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 912.50 ($11.77). 163,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 894.50 ($11.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,055 ($13.61).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

