Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) versus Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Head to Head Review

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NYSE: TKC) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Volatility & Risk

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 12.60% 6.34% 1.62% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 9.30% 14.74% 6.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $611.99 million 3.06 $66.39 million $0.26 145.38 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.84 billion 0.87 $542.67 million $0.78 6.12

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Shenandoah Telecommunications on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. It offers integrated voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 192 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to third party wireless service providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL. The company also provides BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; Turkcell TV+, which enables its subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; My Account, an application for customers to track their bills and usage; Goals on Your Mobile, an application that allows fans to follow their sports team; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; and UpCall, a call management service. In addition, it offers Turkcell Smart Enablers, a mobile-based network that offers services for companies to know their customers; Turkcell Smart Map service; location based services; authentication services; Mobile Signature, which enables mobile subscribers to sign on electronic documents and transactions; Mobile Connect; Cloud services; Machine to Machine and Internet of Things; mobile marketing and corporate messaging services; management information system, and e-commerce platform. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 15.6 million prepaid subscribers and 18.5 million postpaid subscribers; and approximately 2.1 million fixed line customers. The company covers 3.1 million homes with its fiber infrastructure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a subsidiary of Turkcell Holding A.S.

