Short Interest in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) Expands By 60.5%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,481,779 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the July 31st total of 4,038,232 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 33,571 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 25,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 406,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after buying an additional 404,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

