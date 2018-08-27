Short Interest in SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Decreases By 8.5%

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,699,009 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 29,193,895 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,784,817 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $9.70 on Monday. SRC Energy has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.87 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. KLR Group lowered SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

In other news, CEO Lynn A. Peterson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $185,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,232.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,335.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 813,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the period.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.