Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Grows By 3.2%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,090,818 shares, a growth of 3.2% from the July 31st total of 58,225,491 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,978,374 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.2 days. Currently, 34.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $6.06 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 582.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 2,545.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 608,470 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,932,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 286,123 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 242,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 179,244 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

