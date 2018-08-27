Show Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SHOW)

Show (CURRENCY:SHOW) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Show has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11,020.00 worth of Show was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Show has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Show token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BigONE and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020541 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005749 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011254 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002713 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Show uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Show’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Show’s official website is www.show.one. Show’s official Twitter account is @show_coin.

Buying and Selling Show

Show can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Show directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Show should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Show using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

