SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.26

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, YoBit, Bittrex and Livecoin. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $11,513.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,726.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.43 or 0.04119697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.17 or 0.07843041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00857490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.01415624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00187616 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.02046389 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00043833 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00291190 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 16,974,523 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

