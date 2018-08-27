Sigma Designs Inc (SIGM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ:SIGM) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,482 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Sigma Designs worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Designs in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Designs in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Designs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Designs in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Designs by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIGM opened at $0.24 on Monday. Sigma Designs Inc has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $7.00.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $6.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th.

Sigma Designs Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc, an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles.

