Signal Token (SIG) Price Up 136.8% Over Last Week

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 33% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Signal Token has a total market cap of $9.93 million and $156,257.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Signal Token has traded up 136.8% against the dollar. One Signal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Signal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00271744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00158860 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037428 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010884 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Signal Token Token Profile

Signal Token’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,625,490 tokens. The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Signal Token’s official website is www.spectivvr.com.

Signal Token Token Trading

Signal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.