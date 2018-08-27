Silchester International Investors LLP Grows Stake in Alleghany Co. (Y)

Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Alleghany makes up about 0.2% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $638.00 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $521.07 and a one year high of $646.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.41 by $1.37. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

