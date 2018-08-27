Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186,335 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Silgan by 118.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Silgan by 54.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other Silgan news, Director Leigh J. Abramson bought 7,500 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $50,037.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $844,639 in the last 90 days. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Silgan stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.