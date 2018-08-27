Simmons First National (SFNC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News coverage about Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Simmons First National earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.0316738182577 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

SFNC stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Russell William Teubner sold 2,928 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $88,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.