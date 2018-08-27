Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Short Interest Down 30.9% in August

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,348,041 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the July 31st total of 7,742,365 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,054,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.25 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $730.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,215,000 after buying an additional 443,097 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,179,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after buying an additional 304,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,435,000 after buying an additional 688,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,756,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,484,000 after buying an additional 444,494 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

