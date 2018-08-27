Sirona Dental Systems (SIRO) Given Media Impact Score of 0.20

News coverage about Sirona Dental Systems (NASDAQ:SIRO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sirona Dental Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 48.8734317822648 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

SIRO stock opened at $109.97 on Monday. Sirona Dental Systems has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $113.58.

About Sirona Dental Systems

Sirona Dental Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of dental equipment. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing solutions for dentists around the world. It operates through four segments: Dental CAD/CAM Systems, Imaging Systems, Treatment Centers and Instruments. Its Dental CAD/CAM Systems includes several types of restorations, such as inlays, onlays, veneers, crowns, bridges, copings and bridge frameworks made from ceramic metal or composite blocks.

